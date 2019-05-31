Mom Box Office (China): 3 Weeks Later, This Thriller Is Still Running Strong!

Mom Box Office (China): Sridevi starrer Mom has crossed the 100 crore mark at the Chinese box office. The figures are much higher than its domestic collection of approx 36 crores. But post Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil releasing this Wednesday, the movie is expected to slow down.

After the completion of three weeks theatrical run, Mom has accumulated a sum of $15.72 million which is equivalent to 109.71 crores. With such figures, the movie has turned out to be another success in China after Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang raped.

The veteran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.

Five years after her “English Vinglish“, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in “Mom” in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in “Zero” last year. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.

Commenting on the opening numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head – Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, said: “We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise, and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record breaking weekend.

“The legendary stature of Sridevi is unmatched and taking her film to as many countries and people across the world, is our small way of showing our deepest gratitude to the filmmakers to trust it with taking the film far and wide.”

