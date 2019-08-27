Mission Mangal Box Office: The Film Beats Baaghi 2 & Race 3 At Box Office, Next Target Bang Bang

After an excellent second weekend, Mission Mangal remained steady on second Monday as it added another 3.87 crores to its account which has reached a total of 168.48 crores now.

The film has crossed the lifetime business of Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 which collected 165 crores last year and has also crossed Race 3 by now. The total business of Race 3 was 169 crores.

The film will end its second week close to 180 crores mark but will see a big drop next week due to the release of Saaho. It will be challenging the lifetime business of Bang Bang (181.03 crores), Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) & 2.0 (188 crores) next. While it comfortably surpasses Bang Bang, it will be interesting to see if it can beat Bajirao Mastani and 2.0.

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari & Sharman Joshi in lead released in cinemas on August 15. The film has been directed by Jagan Shakti.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Housefull 4 which is slated to release on Diwali this year and then in Good News which will release by the end of this year. His next biggies also include Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and more.

It was also being said that Akshay will have a cameo in upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but reportedly the superstar has generously refused to be a part of it.

A source close to Bollywood Bubble reveals, “Akshay Kumar was in talks for a big cameo or a special appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He had to shoot for about 9-10 days where his character from the original returns to help Kartik’s character which is also of a psychologist. It’s exactly like how Akki’s guru ji came to his rescue in the first part. Kartik was supposed to play Akshay’s student and it would have been their first on-screen reunion, given that Kartik has always been a huge Akshay fan.”

Stating the reason it adds, “Akshay has turned down the offer. He’s good friends with one part of the producers – Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and would have done it for them. They have produced his film ‘The Shaukeens’. But he called them up recently and told them he cannot do the film. He is extremely busy with his film schedules. After ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, he starts work on ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Ikka’. He has no time to spare and the team plans to go on the floors in January,”

