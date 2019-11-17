Marjaavaan Box Office Day 2: Keeping The Mass Centers Interested; Film Set To See Rise In Footfalls Today

Marjaavaan Box Office: Marjaavaan is continuing to be on the right path as far as box office moolah is concerned. After bringing in 7.03 crores on Friday, the film stayed on the same levels on Saturday too with 7.21 crores coming in.

The Milap Zaveri directed film has accumulated 14.24 crores already and that too on the basis of lower-priced tickets at the centers where it is collecting most. The footfalls for the film are better than a core multiplex film which would have collected close to 17 crores in these two days and that puts the reach of Marjaavaan in an even better perspective.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer’s immediate target is former’s Kapoor & Sons which had brought in 26.35 crores in its opening weekend. Once that happens, it would be a reason good enough for Nikkhil Advani and his Emmay Entertainment to come up with an even broader smile.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

