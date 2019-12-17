Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Passes The Monday Test With Flying Colours

Mardaani 2 took a slop opening at the Box Office but thanks to very good word of mouth it showed big jumps in the weekend. After collecting 3.80 crores on Friday and 18.15 crores in the weekend, Mardaani 2 held rock steady on Monday.

Rani Mukerji led film has passed the Monday test as the film has shown a very limited drop from Friday-Monday. As per early estimates, the film has earned somewhere in 3-3.25 crores on Monday which takes its 4 day total above 21 crores mark.

Mardaani 2 should hold up at the Box Office with similar numbers till Thursday which will take the Week 1 total near 29 crores mark.

The trending of film is much better than Mardaani (2014) which was also a sleeper Hit. However, the problem for Mardaani 2 is that it will find difficult to sustain in 2nd week due to big Bollywood release Dabangg 3.

Rani Mukerji, who plays a cop in Mardaani 2 urged women of the country to join the police force in large numbers.

“I want more and more girls and women of our country to choose the police department as their profession because personally as a citizen of this country, I feel that there aren’t better police officers than female police officers,” said Rani, at a special screening of Mardaani 2 for female officers of Maharashtra Police in Mumbai.

About the screening, Rani told the female officers: “The film releases on 13th December but we wanted to show it to you first. I am happy that all of you could come to watch this film and give me your feedback. I will try to do more films like this in future.”

