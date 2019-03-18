Kesari Box Office: 2019 Records That Akshay Kumar Is Eyeing To Shatter!

Kesari Box Office: With each passing day, the excitement for Kesari is reaching new heights. Boasting of the high-octane action sequences, the movie is backed by some superlative VFX work. Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, the movie is looking forward to take the box office by storm.

Kesari, which is arriving on Holi, is touted to be one of the biggest releases for Akshay Kumar with a potential of creating ripples at the ticket windows. But given the terrific record of the first quarter of 2019, the Anurag Singh directorial will have to cross several milestones at the box office.

Here are the records of 2019, Kesari will be looking forward to take over:

Highest opening day

Gully Boy with 19.40 crores, is the highest opener of 2019. The musical drama was hugely benefitted of Valentine’s Day. Speaking about Kesari, the movie is arriving on a festive day assuring the thunderous start. It’s Ranveer VS Akshay for the opening day battle.

Highest opening weekend

This Akshay Kumar’s period-action drama will enjoy an extended weekend of 4 days. Till now, Gully Boy is the highest weekend grosser of 2019 with a collection of 72.45 crores, which too, enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend. With all positives working by side, it will be interesting to see if Kesari emerges a winner by surpassing Gully Boy’s weekend total.

Highest opening week

Again here, Ranveer Singh is ruling like a boss! Akshay Kumar’s Kesari will have to surpass Gully Boy’s 100.30 crores to become the highest week one (extended) grosser of the year.

Highest grosser

Uri: The Surgical Strike is undoubted, one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. With 242.83 crores* the Vicky Kaushal starrer is the highest grosser of 2019. Though a superb opening is on the cards, Kesari will need some extraordinary content to surpass this mighty total of Uri.

