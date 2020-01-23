How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Street Dancer 3D?: All Set To ‘Battle’ The Box Office Numbers

We witness an epic clash between Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak two weeks ago and now, this week the highly anticipated arrival of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is further making this January- a BIG month for Bollywood. In our dedicated ‘How’s The Hype?’ section too, the film has recorded 3639 votes.

Let’s see in detail how Street Dancer 3D fared amongst our voters:

Lagdi Lahore Di song:

Recreation of Lahore song, Lagdi Lahore Di retains the vocals of Guru Randhawa with the addition of Tulsi Kumar. It features Varun, Shraddha, Nora Fatehi and other dancers of their group. The song is appreciated by 65% voters.

Dua Karo song:

Arijit Singh’s Dua Karo showcases Varun Dhawan’s battle with his own emotions and how he is fighting the fact that he has betrayed his friends and people who were counting on him. It is liked by 75% of our audience.

Illegal Weapon 2.0 song:

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu, Illegal Weapon 2.0 features the dance battle between Varun and Shraddha with their respective teams. Around 71% of people have voted in the favour here.

Garmi song:

Garmi is a treat to watch out with Varun and Nora dancing their hearts out and the chemistry between the two is quite alluring. The song is being liked by 74% of people in the poll.

Muqabla song:

Whenever Prabhudheva is on the floor, he dances like there’s no tomorrow and Muqabla’s recreation just provides us with a visual treat. Around 81% audience loved it.

Trailer:

The trailer gives an insight into the film which is about two dance teams from India and Pakistan competing with each other and promises entertainment, fun, ‘Desh Bhakti’ and so much more. Around 73% of the audience appreciated it.

Varun Dhawan’s solo poster:

In the poster, Varun is seen donning the sleeveless hoodie and sporting his well-chiseled abs. 78% of voters drop their votes in the favour.

Shraddha Kapoor’s solo poster:

Speaking about Shraddha’s first look, she is rocking a hip-hop look with a cool vibe in it. She is totally killing it with her smokey eye makeup and bohemian wavy hairdo. Around 75% of people liked her first look.

Combined posters:

After treating with leads’ first look, the makers brought out four different posters- one solo each of Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and two posters featuring Varun-Shraddha. The posters fetched love from around 73% of the audience.

On the whole, Street Dancer 3D has received a THUMBS UP from 75% of our voters, which is quite good considering the fact that out and out dance film genre still attracts a limited segment of the audience in our country. The film is all set to start on a BANG!

