  1. Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2021.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Advertisement

FilmRelease1st Day1st Weekend1st WeekLifetimeVerdict
Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi1 Jan0.08--0.20
Madam Chief Minister
22 Jan0.05--0.30
Roohi11 Mar3.0612.58 (4-day)17.43 (8-day)20.35*
Mumbai Saga19 Mar2.828.748.74*8.74*
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar19 Mar0.250.25*0.25*0.25*

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

Average: Film which only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out