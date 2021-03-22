Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2021.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Advertisement

Film Release 1st Day 1st Weekend 1st Week Lifetime Verdict Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi 1 Jan 0.08 - - 0.20 Madam Chief Minister

22 Jan 0.05 - - 0.30 Roohi 11 Mar 3.06 12.58 (4-day) 17.43 (8-day) 20.35* Mumbai Saga 19 Mar 2.82 8.74 8.74* 8.74* Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar 19 Mar 0.25 0.25* 0.25* 0.25*

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

Average: Film which only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.