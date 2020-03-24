The year 2002 was not a ‘real good’ year for Bollywood. Apart from Devdas, Raaz & Kaante none of the films could create a high impression at the Box Office. All the films in the Top 10 chart apart from these 3 were just decent to good and nothing special.

Akshay Kumar led multistarrer comedy Awara Paagal Deewana just crossed the 16 crore mark. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam which brought Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan together was also ordinary at the Box Office. Even Sunny Deol’s Maa Tujhe Salaam couldn’t create the magic that was expected from it.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2002:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Devdas42.50
2. Raaz22.00
3. Kaante21.00
4. Aankhen18.00
5. Humraaz17.00
6. Awara Paagal Deewana16.50
7. Saathiya15.50
8. Company14.25
9. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam13.00
10. Maa Tujhe Salaam13.75

