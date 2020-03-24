The year 2002 was not a ‘real good’ year for Bollywood. Apart from Devdas, Raaz & Kaante none of the films could create a high impression at the Box Office. All the films in the Top 10 chart apart from these 3 were just decent to good and nothing special.
Akshay Kumar led multistarrer comedy Awara Paagal Deewana just crossed the 16 crore mark. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam which brought Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan together was also ordinary at the Box Office. Even Sunny Deol’s Maa Tujhe Salaam couldn’t create the magic that was expected from it.
Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2002:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Devdas
|42.50
|2. Raaz
|22.00
|3. Kaante
|21.00
|4. Aankhen
|18.00
|5. Humraaz
|17.00
|6. Awara Paagal Deewana
|16.50
|7. Saathiya
|15.50
|8. Company
|14.25
|9. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
|13.00
|10. Maa Tujhe Salaam
|13.75