The year 2002 was not a ‘real good’ year for Bollywood. Apart from Devdas, Raaz & Kaante none of the films could create a high impression at the Box Office. All the films in the Top 10 chart apart from these 3 were just decent to good and nothing special.

Akshay Kumar led multistarrer comedy Awara Paagal Deewana just crossed the 16 crore mark. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam which brought Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan together was also ordinary at the Box Office. Even Sunny Deol’s Maa Tujhe Salaam couldn’t create the magic that was expected from it.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2002: