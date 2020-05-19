From Biswajit Chatrejee’s Bees Saal Baad To Shammi Kapoor’s Dil Tera Diwana – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1962

1962 wasn’t a very fruitful year for the Bollywood as not many films turned out to be huge. In fact, there were only 3 films in that year which breached the 1 crore mark but even they couldn’t go much beyond.

Other films remained lower than 1 crore mark and were normal hits to successful ones.

For Shammi Kapoor, it was a pretty good year as he enjoyed 3 films Professor, Dil Tera Diwana & China Town in the Top 10. Biswajit Chatrejee’s Bees Saal Baad was the top grosser of 1962.

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Bees Saal Baad 1.50 2. Ek Musafir Ek Haseena 1.25 3. Professor 1 4. Hariyali Aur Raasta 0.95 5. Asli Naqli 0.90 6. Dil Tera Diwana 0.85 7. Anpadh 0.80 8. Aarti 0.75 9. China Town 0.70 10. Sangeet Samrat Tansen 0.65

em>Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!