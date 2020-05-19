From Biswajit Chatrejee’s Bees Saal Baad To Shammi Kapoor’s Dil Tera Diwana – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1962

1962 wasn’t a very fruitful year for the Bollywood as not many films turned out to be huge. In fact, there were only 3 films in that year which breached the 1 crore mark but even they couldn’t go much beyond.
Other films remained lower than 1 crore mark and were normal hits to successful ones.
For Shammi Kapoor, it was a pretty good year as he enjoyed 3 films Professor, Dil Tera Diwana & China Town in the Top 10. Biswajit Chatrejee’s Bees Saal Baad was the top grosser of 1962.
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Bees Saal Baad
|1.50
|2. Ek Musafir Ek Haseena
|1.25
|3. Professor
|1
|4. Hariyali Aur Raasta
|0.95
|5. Asli Naqli
|0.90
|6. Dil Tera Diwana
|0.85
|7. Anpadh
|0.80
|8. Aarti
|0.75
|9. China Town
|0.70
|10. Sangeet Samrat Tansen
|0.65
