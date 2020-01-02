Good Newwz Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Cross 150 Crores By The End Of 2nd Weekend?

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz has proved to be a success story at the Box Office. The film has collected 117.10 crores in 6 days and is all set to end the first week on a high note.
The film collected 22.50 crores on its 6th day which was a New Year holiday. The collections have been benefitting from the holiday period since Tuesday so even if we expect 50% or plus drop, the film should collect in 10-11 crores range today. This will take the first week total of the film in 127-128 crores range.
Good Newwz will enjoy a free run in 2nd week as well because there’s no major release. The film is unlikely to see a big drop so if 2nd Friday comes in 7-8 crores range, healthy growth in the weekend will easily take it past 150 crores mark.
Let’s have a look at how the business of Good Newwz over the second weekend should look like-
First Week Total: 127-128 crores (Expected)
Trending
Trending
2nd Friday: 7-8 crores
2nd Saturday: 10-11 (40% approx growth)
2nd Sunday: 12-13.25 crores (20% growth)
2nd weekend total: 29-32.25 crores (Expected)
If everything goes as per expectations then the film would’ve collected in 156-160 crores range by the end of the 2nd weekend only. And 175 crores mark will be a cakewalk from there.
Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Good Newwz hit the cinemas on Dec 27, 2019.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!