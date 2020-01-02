Good Newwz Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Cross 150 Crores By The End Of 2nd Weekend?

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz has proved to be a success story at the Box Office. The film has collected 117.10 crores in 6 days and is all set to end the first week on a high note.

The film collected 22.50 crores on its 6th day which was a New Year holiday. The collections have been benefitting from the holiday period since Tuesday so even if we expect 50% or plus drop, the film should collect in 10-11 crores range today. This will take the first week total of the film in 127-128 crores range.

Good Newwz will enjoy a free run in 2nd week as well because there’s no major release. The film is unlikely to see a big drop so if 2nd Friday comes in 7-8 crores range, healthy growth in the weekend will easily take it past 150 crores mark.

Let’s have a look at how the business of Good Newwz over the second weekend should look like-

First Week Total: 127-128 crores (Expected)