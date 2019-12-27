Good Newwz Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Good Start

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz finally released today. The film had a very good pre-release buzz and hence, it garnered a pretty good response from the audience in the morning shows itself.

The comedy-drama took a good start of 20-25% average as far as the morning shows occupancy is concerned. The film has been released on a huge scale and hence, the occupancy rate is pretty healthy. Plus these kinds of films always get a boost from noon and evening which help the collections further.

Overall, a pretty cool Day 1 is on cards for Good Newwz and if public reports support the film then it can record a healthy weekend total as well.

Good Newwz is 4th film of Akshay Kumar this year after highly successful Kesari, Mission Mangal & Housefull 4 and is expected to continue his winning streak at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently at The Kapil Sharma Show shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s banter during the shoot of Good Newwz.

Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times — so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled.

