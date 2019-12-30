Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s 3rd Film In The Top 10 Weekends Of 2019!

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz managed to create a strong impression at the Box Office as it released this Friday. The film despite releasing on non-holiday and being a majorly multiplex oriented film collected 64.99 crores in just 3 days.

Good Newwz collected 17.56 crores on Day 1, 21.78 crores on Day 2 and 25.65 crores on Day 3, thus showing a very good improvement.

The film has now found a place among Top 10 weekends of 2019 as it has surpassed the first weekend total of Total Dhamaal(62.40 crores).

Have a look at the Top 10 opening weekends of this year:

War: 166.25 crores (5 Day Weekend)

Bharat: 150.10 crores (5 Day Weekend)

Mission Mangal: 97.56 crores (4 Day Weekend)

Dabangg 3: 80.00 crores

Saaho(Hindi): 79.08 crores

Kesari: 78.07 crores (4 Day Weekend)

Gully Boy: 72.45 crores (4 Day Weekend)

Kabir Singh: 70.83 crores

Kalank: 66.03 crores (5 Day Weekend)

Good Newwz: 64.99 crores

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s 3 out 4 films this year have managed to make place in the Top 10 chart.

The film should remain rock steady in weekdays now and take full benefit of the upcoming holiday period. If all goes well, the film will definitely cross the 100 crores mark before the end of the 1st week.

Meanwhile, recently Salman Khan opened up about Good Newwz opening less than his Dabangg 3. Salman said, “I would have been the happiest if Akki’s film could have opened with bigger numbers than that of ours but this is also good. I believe that it is not just about my film or Akki’s or of Shahrukh’s film. I say all of our films should get a bigger opening and earn a lot of money because it is good for our film industry. Yes, it is less but it is not a bad opening at all, it is a damn good opening considering the present situation of our country.”

