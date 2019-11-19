Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh led Housefull 4 crossing the 200 crore mark has made one thing very clear – there are certain films that are critics-proof. Salman Khan coined this term at an event, a few years ago, when he said his movies are critics-proof. Criticism, surely, has been an important part of improving the process of filmmaking but there are some things that are out of their radar.

Let’s take a look at the movies which were outrightly bashed by Indian critics, but were proven winners because of ‘junta-janardhan’.

Sholay

This movie doesn’t even require a box office clarification to prove how big hit it has been. Over the years, the Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra starrer has gained cult status for itself but it was slammed right, left & center when it was released. Director Ramesh Sippy has denied the rumours of the movie not finding a good box office opening at the start, but he agreed that critics indeed bashed the film.

Baaghi

The stardom of Tiger Shroff is mainly because of this film, but it released receiving flak from the critics. “Tiger Shroff’s hesitant acting, over the top action” and many things were pointed out. But it went on to achieve the ‘hit’ status at the box office collecting 76 crores during its lifetime run.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

After Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, which also did a decent business, his movies have been a soft target for all the critics. But, he has maintained a fan-base like no other actor of current times which makes even half-decent of his films to soar at the box office. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collected 207.40 crores at the box office.

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan stepping into Salman Khan shoes & Daddy Dhawan made sure that his character gets the treatment as the original film. Varun nailed the role but made many of the critics unhappy because of the film’s slapstick approach. Alas! It went on and collected 138 crores at the box office.

Golmaal Again

Golmaal franchise has been strictly-for-viewers since its inception. The majority of critics didn’t like Rohit Shetty’s treatment to his horredy – a new genre on rising. It was a festive release (Diwali 2017) and the audience made this a super hit as it earned 205.72 crores in its lifetime.

Satyameva Jayate

Moving from the comedy to the masala, yet another genre that is not ‘critic-friendly’ in India. Most of the movies are rejected by the movie analysers but we’ve seen them working among the audience. One such film is John Abraham’s Independence Day (2018) release Satyameva Jayate. Though it clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Gold still managed to collect 89.05 crores and emerge as a hit at the box office.

Baaghi 2

Tiger proved the critics wrong with its first instalment but there was more to it. Coming with a sequel, a confident Tiger not only repeated the magic but also managed the sequel to cross-past the 150 crore mark. It collected 165 crores and was declared as a super-hit at the Koimoi box office.

Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s small-town comedy thought followed a similar formula of many films happening in this period, but that was enough for the film to attract its target audience. Despite getting slammed for its not-so-funny & dragged narrative, the movie did manage to collect 94.15 crores at the box office.

Total Dhamaal

This Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi led comic-caper was the third part in the Dhamaal franchise. Though it received negative reviews from the critics, it managed to earn a good number of 154.30 crores at the box office. It was a plus affair and has been accepted well amongst the TV audience.

Housefull 4

The latest addition to the list is Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh led Housefull 4. The fourth installment proved to be the biggest hit of all as it made its entry in the 200 crore club. It now stands at 206 crores* and is still running. With this collection, the movie became the highest-earning (out and out) comedy film of all time at the Indian box office. It surpassed Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, which ironically is also on the list.

