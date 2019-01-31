This Friday sees the solo release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Earlier, horror flick Amavas too was supposed to release alongside. However, the film’s release has been pushed ahead again by a week. This gives Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga an open platform to perform.

The film is special since it sees Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor coming together for the first time. That said, this one is an unconventional drama as it deals with the love story of Sonam Kapoor who is in a same-sex relationship. It would be interesting to see how the film has been narrated and would eventually reach out to the family audiences.

The film boasts of a decent promo and the marketing and promotion is fair as well. That has resulted in some kind of an awareness. However it would all eventually boil down to the word of mouth taking the film past the weekend. As of now, the film seems set for an opening around the 3 crore mark.

