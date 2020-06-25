Housefull 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar Led 2012’s Multistarrer Comedy

Housefull 2 Box Office: Released in 2012, the Sajid Khan’s directorial was the second 100 crore grosser of the year after Agneepath. Featuring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and others in lead, the film was declared super hit at the box office.

The sequel factor and promos worked really well for Housefull 2, as the film collected 14 crores on opening day. The word-of-mouth too was good which helped the film in sustaining well. At the end of the theatrical run, the multistarrer comedy made a lifetime business of 114 crores.

Take a look at Housefull 2’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 14 crores

Day 2- 12.60 crores

Day 3- 15.40 crores

First weekend- 42 crores

Day 4- 6 crores

Day 5- 5.90 crores

Day 6- 5.20 crores

Day 7- 4.41 crores

First week- 63.51 crores

Day 8- 4.64 crores

Day 9- 6.95 crores

Day 10- 7.84 crores

Day 11- 3.08 crores

Day 12- 2.95 crores

Day 13- 2.67 crores

Day 14- 2.51 crores

Second week- 30.64 crores (94.15 crores)

Third week- 12.34 crores (106.49 crores)

Fourth week- 4.53 crores (111.02 crores)

Post fourth week- 2.98 crores

Lifetime- 114 crores

