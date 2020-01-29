Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Period Drama

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has performed excellently well at the Box Office. The film hasn’t just crossed 200 crores mark at the Box Office, it has become Ajay Devgn’s highest grosser of All Time surpassing Golmaal Again. While the film is on the way to cross 250 crore mark soon, it won’t be a surprise if it crosses even 275 crores mark.

The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led film took a decent to good start as it opened on January 10. However, the very good word-of-mouth helped the film create magic. The trending of the film was much better compared to opening and that’s what makes it a real success. While the film has performed tremendously well in Maharashtra, the performance was good even in other states at least for one week.

The tax-free status of the film in Maharashtra and some other states has also helped the film.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Day 1: 15.10 crores

Day 2: 20.57 crores

Day 3: 26.26 crores

First Weekend: 61.93 crores

Day 4: 13.75 crores

Day 5: 15.28 crores

Day 6: 16.72 crores

Day 7: 11.23 crores

First Week: 118.91 crores

Day 8: 10.06 crores

Day 9: 16.36 crores

Day 10: 22.12 crores

Second Weekend: 48.54 crores

Day 11: 8.17 crores

Day 12: 7.72 crores

Day 13: 7.09 crores

Day 14: 7.02 crores

Second Week: 78.54 crores

Day 15: 5.38 crores

Day 16: 9.52 crores

Day 17: 12.58 crores

Third Weekend: 27.48 crores

Day 18: 4.03 crores

Day 19: 3.22 crores

Total: 232.18 crores*

Note: The film is still running in theatres and the breakdown will be updated regularly. Stay tuned and bookmark this page for the latest updates.

