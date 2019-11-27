Commando 3 Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Is Set For A Decent Start

Commando 3 Box Office Pre Release Buzz: After Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff, if there is one action star who is popular in India it has to be Vidyut Jammwal. While he is yet to touch the real heights of popularity, it’s safe to say that he has carved his own niche.

Vidyut already has a decently successful franchise titled Commando to his name and now he is all set to come with its 3rd installment. The film also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma & Angira Dhar is less than 2 days away from its release and we are here to talk about its buzz at the moment.

Reach

Commando 1 and 2 did fairly well business at the Box Office but it looks like Commando 3 will give the franchise a new kind of boost. The franchise has a nice recall value and that has helped Commando 3 get visibility before its release but if it was well promoted, the scenario would’ve been different.

The makers have totally relied on the trailer which has got good visibility.

I’ll rate the current Reach of the film as 6/10.

Buzz

The trailer of the film is good and with the kind of visibility it has got, the film can aim for a decent start at least.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 4.5/10

Overall Commando 3 will rely mostly on its franchise value and face value of Vidyut. If Commando 2 earned 5.15 crores at the Box Office on Day 1, Commando 3 will be expected to do in a range of 6-7 crores. If it can cross this range that will be a bonus.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!