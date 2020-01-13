Chhapaak Box Office Day 3: Deepika Padukone’s Film Has A Fair Weekend

Chhapaak Box Office Day 3: Deepika Padukone starrer had a fair weekend at the box office as 19.67 crores* came in. This is after Sunday brought in 8 crores* more. While this is a jump from Saturday collections of 6.90 crores, ideally a double digit score would have helped.

Nonetheless, the film is now looking at stability ahead so as to register a decent lifetime total. Today is Lohri which means in certain pockets of the country there would be a partial holiday. That should help the collections a bit. As such, Monday numbers need to be closer to the Friday collections if the Meghna Gulzar directed film were to be in the running for three-four weeks. However, going by the weekend trend, it looks like Monday would be in the 3-4 crores range. That said, if more than 4 crores come on Monday, it would still indicate a good enough hold.

The film has clashed with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior but then that’s okay since the two films belong to altogether diverse genres. Moreover, Chhapaak is predominantly a multiplex film and out there it has been given a good enough release by Fox Star Studios to find enough visibility that should help its cause.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

