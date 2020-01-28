Box Office: Panga VS Chhapaak, Mardaani 2 & Other Recent Women-Oriented Films – Where Does It Stand?

After Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga has proved to be a disappointment and probably even bigger.

The film took a very low start and the final nail in the coffin was when it further dropped on Monday. While the film needed to collect more on Monday compared to Friday, but it actually faced a drop close to 40%.

From an opening of 2.70 crores, Panga has fallen down to a number like 1.65 crores which is simply bad. The total business of Panga so far is 16.56 crores and the first week is likely to end around 20 cores mark which should ideally have been its first-weekend business.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the 4-day business comparison of Chhapaak, Panga and also some of the recently released women-oriented films.

Chhapaak 4-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 4.77 crores

Day 2: 6.90 crores

Day 3: 7.35 crores

Day 4: 2.35 crores

Total: 21.37 crores

Panga 4-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 2.70 crores

Day 2: 5.61 crores

Day 3: 6.60 crores

Day 4: 1.65 crores

Total: 16.56 crores

Judgementall Hai Kya 4-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 4.50 crores

Day 2: 6.90 crores

Day 3: 7.60 crores

Day 4: 2.25 crores

Total: 21.25 crores

Lifetime Total: 38.30 crores

Mardaani 2 4-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 3.80 crores

Day 2: 6.55 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

Day 4: 2.85 crores

Total: 21 crores

Lifetime Total: 47.51 crores

Manikarnika 4-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 7.75 crores

Day 2: 18.10 crores

Day 3: 15.50 crores

Day 4: 4.75 crores

Total: 46.1 crores

Lifetime Total: 94.92 crores

Clearly, Panga is the least performer among all the mentioned films. The film has not just opened on a low note but it has even trended badly. Hope it sustains on low levels in the coming days but that will hardly make any difference now.

