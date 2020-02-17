Box Office: Malang Comes Closer To The 50-Crore Milestone, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Set To Cross 275 Crores

Malang is making its way towards the 50 crores milestone at the box office, what with second Sunday bringing in 3.25 crores more. That has pushed the overall total to 47.67 crores. The trending is on the expected lines as Friday and Saturday were just about fair, and Sunday is now better.

That said, the film is still a fair enough success and the makers would take that, considering the hype wasn’t really there en route release. Had anyone suggested before release that the film would have a lifetime of 50 crores, most associated with it would have taken it? However, the Mohit Suri directed film would manage to go past that and that is not bad at all.

On the other hand Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is going to close at almost double of the expected lifetime that many would have had from the period war drama. The film currently stands at 273.08 crores* and given the fact that many had pegged the lifetime of this Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer at 150 crores, this is a big number indeed. On Sunday, too, the film rose further by bringing in 1.50 crores* and this is now the last day in the film’s journey where the collections have managed to go past the 1 crore mark. Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

