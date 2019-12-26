Box Office: Kollywood Had A Rocking 2019 With 1000+ Crores; Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil Tops The Chart

Box Office: The year of 2019 has turned out to be one of the most lucrative years for Indian film industry including both Bollywood and Kollywood in terms of box office. Particularly speaking about Kollywood i.e. Tamil cinema, the movies have garnered a tremendous business at the ticket windows in the year with Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil grabbing the maximum limelight.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil which released during Diwali along with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 was a huge hit at the box office. It accumulated a sum of over 300 crores globally, as per the trade estimates. Though said to be an underperformer, Rajinikanth’s Petta crossed 250 crore mark globally.

Superstar Ajith Kumar too entertained the movie buffs with two biggies in the form of Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai. They amassed a sum of 201 crores and 108 crores respectively at the box office. Raghava Lawrence’s horror-comedy Kanchana 3 earned over 100 crores in its theatrical journey. Dhanush’s Asuran and Karthi’s Kaithi too crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office.

According to the trade estimates, the Kollywood industry has grossed over 1000 crores in the year.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Bigil has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in Tamil Nadu, beating Ajiths ‘Viswasam’.

According to a report in the box office tracking portal Cinetrak, Bigil at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas has grossed Rs 141.05 crore.

Ajith’s ‘Viswasam’ grossed around Rs 140 crore in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu, according to trade sources.

“Bigil is the second domestic Rs 200 crore grosser of the year among southern films after ‘Saaho’. Vijay is the fourth actor to conquer the feat after Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Yash,” the report said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!