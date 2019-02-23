Box Office: Gully Boy Stays Decent On 2nd Friday, Uri: The Surgical Strike Continues To Hold Strong

Gully Boy had a decent second Friday as it brought in 4 crores* more. Though this is a major fall when compared to the opening day [Thursday] collections of 19.40 crores, it is still a good hold when compared to the day before. On its eighth day [second Thursday] the film had brought in 5.10 crores and at one point in time, it had seemed that the fall would be even bigger due to the release of Total Dhamaal. Still, the film had held its ground at the major cities and that has assured a good second weekend on the cards for the Zoya Akhtar directed film.

Gully Boy is a core multiplex affair and since Total Dhamaal is spread out across multiplexes as well as single screens, this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flick has managed to keep the audiences trickling in. With 104.30 crores* already accumulated, the film is aiming to close its second weekend in excess of 115 crores.

On the other hand, kaushal is continuing to hold very strong. Even with Total Dhamaal on one side and Gully Boy on another, it has managed to find a decent screen count for itself. The hold has been good too when compared to the day before [0.92 crore] as 0.75 crore* more came in. As a result, the Aditya Dhar directed film now stands at 231.46 crore*.

While it is a given that 234 crore would be reached before the close of the seventh weekend, it would be interesting to see if the jumps today and tomorrow are big enough to bring it close to the 235 crore mark.

All Time Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

