Box Office Collections: Sui Dhaaga Crosses October Lifetime In 5 Days, Pataakha Is Stable As Well

Box Office Collections: Sui Dhaaga – Made In India is doing quite well at the Box Office. As expected, it saw further rise in collections on Tuesday due to Gandhi Jayanti holiday. 12 crore* more came in and that was pretty much on the cards since the momentum gained in the first four days was anyways quite positive. The film has collected 55.60 crore* already and while it is a given that the first week numbers would touch the 65 crore mark, it has to be seen if further stability in numbers allows it to cover a greater distance.

As a matter of fact the film has already crossed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan’s last release, October, in just a little over four days. The Shoojit Sircar directed film had scored 45.50 crore in its lifetime and the Sharat Kataria directed Yash Raj production has gone further ahead. The trending so far is quite positive and the footfalls in the second weekend would decide if the film is primarily benefitting due to a key holiday falling in the middle of the week or there is actually the kind of appreciation which is good enough to ensure long legs in theaters.

Pataakha too benefitted from the holiday as the collections went past the 1 crore mark again on Tuesday. The film collected 1.25 crore* more which is on the same lines as what the film had collected on Saturday [1.40 crore]. The good thing about the Vishal Bhardwaj directed film is that the numbers are stable, even though on a lower note. Had the opening numbers been further solid, this kind of hold in collections would have meant even better.

The film has collected 6.24 crore* already, though one does feel that given the kind of audience it is finding in the niche target segment, it may just have fetched a better response for itself had there not been competition from Sui Dhaaga which is clearly the first choice for cinegoers and that too by a distance.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources