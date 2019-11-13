Bala Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Has A Fantastic Tuesday!

Bala Box Office Day 5: This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer had a fantastic Tuesday as the collections turned out to be quite good. This is fabulous and reflects solid trending for the film which has been much appreciated by the audiences as well as critics alike. While Friday numbers were 10.15 crores, Tuesday was good too with 9.52 crores coming in. This, after Monday had anyways held quite strongly at 8.26 crores.

Good credit for that should also go to partial holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti which further pushed the collections in Delhi NCR, Punjab and Haryana amongst other states up north. That said, for a film to still collect this much on a working day is a good enough feat as for that it needs to be accepted well by the audiences. Otherwise, the biggest of the films fall even on national holidays (or big festive occasions for that matter) if the content is not up to the mark. In case of Bala, it is all around acceptance and appreciation which has resulted in very good numbers been accumulated already.

So far, the film’s collections stand at 61.73 crores and the makers would have been quite happy even if this had been the first week numbers. However in case of Bala, the first week is aiming for anything in the range of 73-75 crores, which would be tremendous. Of course, the collections would show a dip today as it’s a regular working day. Still, the job is already done for the Ayushmann Khurranna, Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik film and it is now all about how far does Bala go from here.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

