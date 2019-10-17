2019 (Nine Months) Box Office Movers & Shakers: Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Zoya Akhtar, These Directors Shaped Up Some Biggest Hits This Year

In the past few years, Bollywood has been struggling for good content and success while it has been experimenting a lot. However, since 2018 many Bollywood films have worked especially this year.

The year 2019 has brought many pleasant surprises for the industry as many projects didn’t just prove to be success but also raked in the huge moolah.

As the first 9 months of 2019 have come to an end, here’s the 3rd part of our Box Office Movers and Shakers series i.e. about Directors.

Raaj Shaandilyaa (Dream Girl)

Dream Girl was the directorial debut of writer Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was like a sixer in the first ball. The comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha & others has earned 139.70 crores so far. The film is a Super Hit.

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

Nitesh Tiwari’s comedy-drama starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput & Varun Sharma in lead proved to be another Super Hit in September 2019. It has earned 150.36 crores so far proving itself to be Nitesh’s second-highest grosser after Dangal.

Sujeeth (Saaho)

Telugu film Saaho directed by Sujeeth was although a disappointment but it did pretty well in the Hindi version. The film earned 149 crores from the Hindi version proving itself to be a Hit here.

Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal)

Mission Mangal directed by Jagan Shakti released on 15th August and crossed 200 crores mark at the Box Office despite the clash with Batla House. Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan led film proved to be a Super Hit.

Nikkhil Advani (Batla House)

Batla House directed by Nikkhil Advani was not an out and out mass entertainer. It was a thriller which clashed with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal on 15th Aug. Good content and direction added with John’s star power and holiday benefit helped the film get a hit status at the Box Office. It earned 97.18 crores at the Box Office and proved to be John’s solo highest grosser.

Vikas Bahl (Super 30)

Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan in lead looked like a risky project but all the hard work for the film paid off and it proved to be a Plus project with a business of 146.10 crores.

Anubhav Sinha (Article 15)

Another offbeat project with practically zero mass appeal worked well and proved to be a profitable venture. Anubhav Sinha directed film starring Ayushmann Khurrana in lead earned 63.05 crores at Box Office proving to be a Super Hit.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Kabir Singh)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy remake Kabir Singh received highly mixed feedback but it worked extremely well for masses and proved to be the highest Bollywood grosser of the first 9 months. The Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani starrer earned 278.24 crores proving itself to be a Super Hit.

Ali Abbas Zafar (Bharat)

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar came back with Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif on Eid 2019. The film titled Bharat also starring Disha Patani & Sunil Grover proved to be a Plus project with a business of 209.36 crores.

Akiv Ali (De De Pyaar De)

Akiv Ali made his directorial debut with comedy-drama De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet & Tabu in lead. With a business of 102.40 crores, it just managed to cross 100 crores mark and proved to be a Plus project for the makers.

Vivek Agnihotri (The Tashkent Files)

Vivek Agnihotri’s small film The Tashkent Files proved to be a highly profitable venture this year. Although it earned just 16.75 crores in lifetime, it was a Super Hit film because the profits were huge.

Anurag Singh (Kesari)

Anurag Singh’s debut in Bollywood as a director with historical film Kesari was also a Hit. Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, the film earned 153 crores.

Laxman Utekar (Lukka Chuppi)

With a business of 94.15 crores, this Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon film directed by Laxman Utekar proved to be a Super Hit.

Indra Kumar (Total Dhamaal)

Indra Kumar made a much-awaited comeback with Total Dhamaal and finally gave a Plus project. The comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh & more earned 154.30 crores at the Box Office.

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was a film that didn’t have a huge target audience. It still worked well due to its writing, direction, and performances. The film was a Super Hit and did a business of 139.38 crores.

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

The first big surprise of 2019 was Uri: The Surgical Strike. Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar and starring Vicky Kaushal in lead the film was loved by the audience. It was a Super Hit film and did a business of 244.06 crores.

