Yami Gautam Questions Gender Inequality In Industry: “When A Film Does Well, First Person Talked About Is The Male Actor”

Yami Gautam has two of 2019s biggest blockbusters to her credit with Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. And the actress’s performance in both the films have been lauded by audiences and critics alike. But yet, the films are often referred to as Vicky Kaushal and Ayushamnn Khurrana’s films.

And now, joining the list of actors who have opened up on the gender disparity of the industry, Yami too has put her stand. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Ayushamnn Khurrana in Vicky Donor has said that it is high time that people start giving the credit of a films success to the entire cast and not just the hero.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Yami said, “When a film does really well, the first person who we see being talked about is mostly the male actor of the film. I think it’s high time we recognise that it’s actually the entire cast… it’s a film and a collaboration. There is no ‘male-oriented script’… there’s always a ‘female-oriented script’ which is presented when there’s a girl in the film. And a guy never has to say, ‘I’m playing a strong character in a film’, whereas I may have to say that… There are certain things that are very deep-rooted.”

However, Yami is confident that the situation will soon change because unlike earlier days, people are at least addressing the issue now. On the professional front Yami will next be seen alongside Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny.

Yami’s character of a Tik-Tok star in her next, Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar was much appreciated.

