Yami Gautam Is A Tea Lover, Says: "Chai Lovers Slurp It Loud"

Actress Yami Gautam would vouch that a fresh, hot cuppa never fails to lighten the spirits.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Yami posted a short clip that shows her having a hot cup of tea standing in the balcony.

“Chai lovers slurp it loud.” Yami Gautam captioned the video, where we can see her letting out a satisfactory “aaah”. Looks like she is enjoying these lockdown days to the fullest.

On the work front, Yami is currently busy with the virtual promotion of her upcoming film “Ginny Weds Sunny”. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the romantic comedy drama also stars Vikrant Massey and will soon release on Netflix.

Yami Gautam was last seen in the movie ‘Bala’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie also starred Bhumi Pednekar. It was directed by Amar Kaushik.

