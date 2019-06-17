World Cup 2019 VIDEOS: Ranveer Singh Hugs Virat Kohli, Dances On Badan Pe Sitare

The World Cup Fever is on and with yesterday’s India VS Pakistan, the nation is celebrating the victory of India’s win. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is in London to shoot his next ‘83, was also seen attending this grand match.

The fans and audiences were all nervous as the match wasn’t sure due to the rains. But fortunately, the match was played and India won against Pakistan. Ranveer also made his commentary debut during the match.

Post the match, a video of Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh is going viral on the internet and it is winning hearts of the fans. In the video, the Lootera actor can be seen hugging Virat post the victory. See the video here:

The match started on a good note with India setting the target of 337 runs for Pakistan. After a solid start, Pakistani’s batsmen collapsed and hence lost the match. Ranveer, known for his passion for cricket, entertained fans with a segment where he interacted with cricket stars such as Gavaskar, Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja, read a statement.

Ranveer talked about his experience of watching the India-Pakistan match live on Sunday.

