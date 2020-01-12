Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has bagged a project by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Sonu on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of a script book with Yash Raj Films’ signature red and white design on the cover.

“Follow your dreams.. they know the way! Get ready..2020 is going to be special. ?? @yrf,” Sonu captioned the image.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Sonu Sood on twitter saying, “Badhai.”

Sonu replied: “Dhanyavaad mere bhai. (Thank you my brother).”

When IANS tried asking Sonu about the project, the actor declined to comment on any details about what the film was.

Details about the film and his role are still under wraps. Sonu Sood was last seen on the silver screen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!