WHOA! Salman Khan Grew Up Adoring & Imitating Bruce Lee’s Action Films

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Kichcha Sudeepa. The audience is enjoying Chulbul Pandey’s life before he met Rajjo and his journey of becoming a notorious cop.

In a media interaction for Dabangg 3‘s success, the superstar opened up about heroism in Bollywood. Salman feels that heroism in Bollywood films will never go away. The Kick actor told, “I feel when fans go to the theatre they should want to be you and they should come out happier. Basically, that is my funda to do movies. I don’t think heroism can ever die.”

He added, “It can never die. There are times when you feel there is too much of it (heroism) so you try and control it, to get the right balance is difficult. I am lucky on cracking it.”

Salman Khan revealed that he used to watch Bruce Lee on the screen while growing up and used to imitate him and his action scenes. The actor added, “I am a big movie fan myself. We would see the posters of a film and decide whether we want to see the film or not. Today, we have trailers and people make their mind to see a movie if they liked it. When I would come out of a movie theatre after watching a film, I wanted to be that hero, feeling good.”

“We would watch all the films of Bruce Lee and we would fight and kick people around (like he used to). Everyone was a martial artist at that point of time in a fun way,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!