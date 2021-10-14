Bollywood’s two of the most legendary personality Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s partnership was considered as a legend during the ’70s, The duo gave rise to iconic Bollywood movies such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Don’ and many more.

The legendary team ceased their partnership in 1982 after 12 years whole year and the purpose behind the split has always been some sort of secret.

While conversing in an old interview with Etc, Salim Khan had explained about the whole situation and the split with Javed Akhtar. He said, “Every box has an expiry date– this also had one. We were near Javed’s house one evening when Javed told me he wanted to split, that he’d been thinking about it for some time now. I got up, shook hands with him and started walking towards my car. He also started to walk with me, but I held him, turned him towards his house and said, ‘I can look after myself.’ I came back home and didn’t tell anyone about it. The next evening, calls started coming in asking about the split. I asked Javed whether he told anyone, he said only a few friends knew. It was only after a few days that I announced the split.”

After hearing about few iconic anecdotes from their partnership, it makes us wonder what was the reason behind ending such an incredible and profitable alliance? Well, one of the possible reasons was that Javed Akhtar, who is also a lyricist, wished to broaden his partnership with Salim Khan to this field as well.

“Javed wanted to use this partnership to start writing lyrics too. I hadn’t consented to the use of my name for something that I had no interest in and knew nothing about. I told him to restrict the partnership to script-writing, while he could write lyrics on his own.” Salim explained.

