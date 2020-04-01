When Husband Daniel Weber Thought Wife Sunny Leone Is A Lesbian, Read!

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber make for a cute couple and with their kids, they are an adorable family. But did you know on their first meeting Daniel thought that his wife was a lesbian? Revealing the same is Sunny herself.

Sunny has been really candid in her past few interviews. The actress in her last interview opened up about a lot of things, some fun and a few emotional. When asked about her husband, Sunny narrated this funny incident when the two first met. Daniel was confused if she was in a same s*x relationship and the actress can’t stop herself from laughing her heart out even after all these years.

Sunny Leone revealed how she was headed out on a date with someone else when she met Daniel. She told Pinkvilla, “We were at Las Vegas and I was with my girlfriend. I was going to meet Daniel’s bandmate at Mandalay Bay. I was supposed to go out on a date with Pauly Shore, who was a comedian.. But he ditched me.” Talking about this Daniel said it was their destiny to meet, he said “And God ushered me to her. That’s destiny.”

Further, she revealed how when Daniel saw her she was sitting with her friend holding hands which gave him a confused impression. She said, “Daniel didn’t think I was straight. He thought I was a lesbian. I was with my girlfriend who is a lesbian but she dresses a bit masculine. He misread it completely,” she said. “I was confused because they were holding hands and I misread the situation,” said Daniel.

Sunny and Daniel have been married for a decade and two are parents to three adorable kids who are quite popular amongst netizens.

