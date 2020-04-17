When Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor & Juhi Chawla Came Together For A David Dhawan Comedy That Was Badly Panned

90s was the time when double meaning jokes and borderline vulgarity were in vogue. The superhit outcome of Raja Babu, with its pelvic gestures and ‘Sarkai lo khatiya’ popularity, had further buoyed many a filmmaker to take that route. In such a scenario, how could one have not expected the director who had tasted blood, David Dhawan, to not take these double entendre to the next level. In came ‘Khada Hai Khada Hai’, ‘Yeh Maal Gaadi’ & ‘Le Lo Mera Imtihaan’ and along with lyricist Indeevar and composer Bappi Lahiri, the filmmaker made sure that all subtleties were out of the window and direct messaging was in for this 1994 release.

Publicized as ‘A to Z of entertainment’, going by the first and the last letter of its title, Andaz could well have been forgettable but got into news all over again when it’s producer Pahlaj Nihalani started heading the Censor Board. He was reminded more than ever before for this misadventure of his whenever he censored anything for any other film.

Not that the actors associated with the film are proud of this ‘family drama’ cum ‘action comedy’. Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla played a couple in this film and Karisma Kapoor enacted the part of this wide-eyed student who had hots for the leading man. Kadar Khan and Shakti Kapoor were the usual ingredients of this David Dhawan film and Raj Babbar returned as a villain after his entertaining take in Aankhen, a blockbuster that David Dhawan had delivered just a year back.

To its credit though, Andaz did take a decent good opening as it was quite hot in the trade and industry circles, as well as audiences. However, word of mouth started spreading soon enough. Though David Dhawan’s last release Raja Babu too had vulgar elements, it still had a strong family drama, love story as well as comic elements that ensured everything for everyone. That was not the case though with Andaz as it couldn’t score in either of the departments. Made at a budget of around 3 crores, the film managed to cross a lifetime of 5 crores, hence managing to make bit of a money for all involved.

