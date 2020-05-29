The fact that several actors in Bollywood have gone under the knife is no news. But the fact that Dhadkan actress Shilpa Shetty is one of them may not be known to many. While she has always been very vocal about her nose job, not many people from outside the industry would know about it.

As a result, when Anil Kapoor called Shilpa Shetty the worst case of botox in the industry, it came as a rude shock to all! It all happened when Anil along with his co-stars of No Problem graced the couch of Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar, who is known for his fineness of getting things out of actors asked Anil Kapoor during a rapid-fire round, “The last face you saw that had a bad botox job?” Pat came the reply from Anil Kapoor, “Shilpa Shetty.”

However, Anil Kapoor was quick to add that Shilpa Shetty had got done something to her nose and lips during the shoot of Badhaai Ho Badhaai and that has caused them immense trouble during the shoot in terms of continuity.

While Shilpa Shetty maintained a dignified silence during the entire row, she has never denied her nose job. However, a certain friend close to Shilpa was quoted by Mid-Day saying, “It was downright rude, especially coming from an actor who himself had fillers put in his cheeks. And used padding on his arms and chest to look beefed up during the shoot of Rishtey! Why doesn’t he talk about that? Shilpa has been honest and admitted to her nose job. As for collagen implants on the lips, every actress including Katrina and Priyanka and his own No Problem actress Kangna has done it. Why didn’t he name them? Any answers, Anil?”

Cut to present, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor are very close friends and have often been seen sharing great camaraderie during several B’town occasions. In fact, the duo’s crazy dance moves from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding had gone largely viral.

