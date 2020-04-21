Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the only big hit of 2020 with its collections going par with the expectations. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film was hailed for its entertaining and informative quotient. Apart from crossing the 200 crore mark, it also fetched the highest ever collections in the Mumbai circuit for any Bollywood release.

In India, Tanhaji did a business of 279.50 crores and not just us, but even Saif Ali Khan, who played the character of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the film, was left surprised with such sort of numbers. Recently, at India Today E-Conclave Corona Series, Saif Ali Khan opened up on various aspects of life and Tanhaji’s success was one of them.

He said, “There are certain aspects to the film. It’s highly patriotic film and ticks all the boxes when it comes to being larger than life. It’s probably on the paper, if there’s any film of mine that was expected to do this good, it was it. But no one thought Tanhaji could do this box office performance.”

Released on 10th January 2020, the period drama also featured Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles. The film was directed by Om Raut.

