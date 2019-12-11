WHAT! Ranveer Singh’s Next To See Him Play Popular Comic Book Character ?

One can trust Ranveer Singh to pull off any kind of character and script with unbelievable ease. And so, it does not come as a surprise when the industry grapevine goes abuzz with rumors that the Padmaavat actor is contemplating to play one of India’s most celebrated comic-book character, Nagraj.

Manoj Gupta, president of publisher Raj Comics, said on Wednesday, that Ranveer might soon play the comic character and the film will be backed by none other than Karan Johar himself. “We are in talks with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. While nothing is inked so far, things are looking positive,” Gupta said

Nagraj, which literally means ‘Snake King’, was created in the late 1980s by Sanjay Gupta and published by Raj Comics. The first story on the fictional superhero was penned by Prashuram Sharma and illustrations were done by Pratap Mullik. Later, it was drawn by Sanjay Ashtputre, Chandu and Anupam Sinha. “When we created Nagraj we never imagined that it would attract such a wide fan following across India and we all are happy that finally, a Nagraj movie is taking shape,” Gupta added.

Though it is all in a very nascent stage, Manoj Gupta has further revealed to PTI, “Everyone is extremely enthusiastic about the idea of making a Nagraj feature film. While other superhero films have been made in Bollywood before, this will be the first live-action adaptation of an Indian comic-book superhero.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has Kabir Khan’s ’83 to look forward to where he plays the legendary former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev. The film, that revolves around India’s history Cricket World Cup win of 1983, also features Deepika Padukone as Ranveer’s on-screen wife. Ranveer also has another Karan Johar magnum opus, Takht in the making.

