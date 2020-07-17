Singer Vishal Mishra is extremely happy to lend voice for the song “Haq hai humara”, which features Shah Rukh Khan.

“Singing for SRK feels surreal. I am a huge fan of his and seeing him doing his signature step of stretching his arms open wide in my song makes me feel so happy. It’s like a dream come true moment for me. I will cherish this song for life,” Vishal told IANS.

Owing to the lockdown, the music video was shot at Vishal Mishra’s home in Mumbai. The song is a tribute to the country’s frontline workers who are working day and night to save the nation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, Vishal Mishra also has a lot in store for his fans. “I am currently working on new songs and albums. I am going to come up with a lot of independent songs,” he informed.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!