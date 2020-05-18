Virat Kohli To Play Himself In His Biopic But Has THIS Condition

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been entertaining their Insta fam throughout the lockdown. On Sunday, the Indian Cricket Captain participated in a Live session with Indian Football Captain Sunil Chettri. In the live when asked if Virat would play himself in his biopic, the cricketer agreed but on one condition. Scroll to know what that is.

While the two captains spoke about many things, Sunil Chettri’s wife Sonam Bhattacharya asked Virat Kohli about his biopic to which he answered that he will do if wife Anushka plays herself.

He said, “With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself. But let me clear up this misunderstanding that I can act. I can play football also, will you let me play in ISL?” Virat asked Chettri. Listening to the question, Chettri broke into a laugh and said No.

Further clarifying why he feels he can play himself, he said, “I can, however, act in my own biopic because I can essay my own role quite well. I hope. If anyone else plays the role better than me then bilkul hi nitthala aadmi hu mai. (I am quite useless). That’s what am trying to say.”

He added, “People have this misunderstanding that I can act. But when you have done so many commercials. In that, you just need to go from point A to point B and anyone can learn to do that. Acting is an art. Am not an artist. Am a professional cricketer. Maine kuch dekh dekh ke scheme nikal li hai ki A se B tak aise jaana hota hai (I have somehow learned how to go from point A to B). That doesn’t mean I know the craft.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spending their quarantine in their Mumbai den. The two have been giving regular updates on Instagram. As for Anushka, she is next set to play cricketer Julan Goswami in her biopic. Though there is no confirmation on the same, the buzz is strong. Anushka recently made her debut as a producer in the OTT world as well. Her debut show Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video is getting positive response all over.

