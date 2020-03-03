Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday who is currently shooting for action thriller which has been tentatively titled #VD10 has been making headlines for their bonding on sets.

It was last weekend when pictures of Vijay and Ananya taking a bike ride on the streets of Mumbai went viral all across the Internet.

Yesterday, yet again some new pictures of Vijay and Ananya went trending on Social media sites. The pictures that we are talking about have Vijay holding Ananya by her waist on their way to the sets in a ferry in Mumbai have gone viral.

While some found the picture to be cute, there were many who weren’t that impressed with the same. As Netizens made a point to take a dig on both the actors, especially on Ananya by relating the picture to her earlier comment on ‘struggle’ on a talk show.

Talking about #VD10, the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer is based on the backdrop of boxing. The action thriller also has veteran actress Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in key roles. The film is being helmed by leading Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagganath, and it is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur.

#VD10 will be a Pan India release that will hit big screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil languages.

