Vidya Balan On Her Mother's Reaction After Watching Shakuntala Devi: "I Put My Arm Around Her & She Cried"

On a high after delivering yet another commendable performance in her last release Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has once again proven to all that shes’s a star who’s at the top of her game. In a candid chat with Filmfare, the actress goes on to speak about her preparation for the challenging role. Add to that, she has also talked about nepotism, her experience working with a female director for the first time, how she deals with success and failure, her views on married life and the lessons she’s learnt over the past few months.

But what is certainly the highlight of the free-flowing conversation with Vidya is her talking about the equation that she shares with her mother. With the film Shakuntala Devi shedding light on the bond that the math wizard had with her daughter, it seems that the movie has had quite an effect on the star.

Speaking on their relationship with the magazine, Vidya said, “We had a lot of clashes. That’s a given in any mother-daughter relationship. Of course, in the movie, it’s a little more explosive. Ours wasn’t like that. But there were moments of explosion. In fact, at one point in my life, I fought the most with my mother. She was actually just being protective. For example, when I wanted to join films, she was so scared. I remember she used to dissuade me, and it used to make me feel that she doesn’t have faith in me, my talent. Initially, I felt she was standing in the way of my dreams. But after I went through a spate of rejections down south, she started praying more than anyone else that this dream of mine works out.”

As far as what effect the film had on her mother, Vidya adds, “I went to my parents’ house to watch the film on the day it was released. It was my parents, my sister and her family and Siddharth (Siddharth Roy Kapur) and me. At the end of the film, she got up and I could see that she was holding back. I put my arm around her, and she cried. I said, ‘This is my tribute to you.’ I just wanted to let her know that I realized she’d given up so much for us.”

