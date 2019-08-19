Vidya Balan: “I Have Always Felt Like I Don’t Want To Say I’m Religious”

Science and religion can co-exist rather than being pitted against each other; say’s actor Vidya Balan about her character of a god-fearing ISRO scientist in her latest release, Mission Mangal.

Further sharing her opinion about the changing dynamics of how religion is being perceived in India; the Heyy Baby actress was quoted by PTI saying,” I think there is a problem with the way religion is being interpreted today. I know a lot of people who are shying away from calling themselves religious and I am one of them. I have always felt like I don’t want to say I’m religious. I always call myself spiritual.”

She further expressed,” Religious has become or obtained a negative connotation because being religious has become synonymous with being intolerant. But they don’t have to be divorced. Not just in our country but world over, it is becoming ‘you’ vs ‘me’. That feeling of ‘us’ has been diluted lately. I wonder why though? Does it have to do with fewer resources or access to fewer resources and therefore wanting to hold it and then finding groups to align it with religion or some language or region or race or something like that… I don’t know.”

Mission Mangal; which is being touted as Bollywood’s first space film, has an ensemble cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar among others, released on the 15th of August, is being well received by the audiences.

Moreover; Vidya added,” We need to question ourselves over how open minded we are. This is also a world, where freedom, I think, means that I want to be free but I want to control you. That, to me, is not freedom… Everyone is screaming out loud. There are some blatant wrong things that are angering but look at what happens on Twitter. Everyone is taking offence to what is being said.”

Balan concluded saying,” There are so many things that Indians can be proud of but we don’t necessarily do that. When we travel across the globe, you realise India is so rich in colour, heritage, natural beauty. There are some attempts to preserve it, market it and the kind of tourism it will attract. So we need to celebrate our nation.”

