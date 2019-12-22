Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara Gets Its Script Writer In Author Rahul Pandita

Rahul Pandita, author of the book, “Our Moon Has Blood Clots: The Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits”, has turned Bollywood screenwriter for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film “Shikara: A love Letter From Kashmir“.

In his book, Rahul has written about the hardships faced by Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley as a result of being targeted by Islamist militant groups in nineties.

Now, Rahul and Chopra are coming up with the film, which will revisit those horrific tales.

Reportedly, the film will not be entirely adapted from the book. The makers have taken the route of a love story to highlight the tragedy witnessed by Kashmiri Pandits almost 30 years ago.

Rahul, who has himself been a victim of that exodus, had launched his book in 2013. Chopra was in attendance at the event back then.

Rahul has also authored “Hello, Bastar: The Untold Story Of India’s Maoist Movement”.

“Shikara” is scheduled to release on February 7. The cast of the film has not been revealed yet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!