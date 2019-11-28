VIDEO: Here’s How Varun Dhawan Failed In Tempting His Street Dancer 3D Co-Star Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is creating buzz amongst the movie buffs, lately. Be it the videos from the shoot, wrap up party or behind the scenes moments, the cast and crew of this dance movie is keeping the fans engaged with some entertaining posts.

Recently, we came across one funny video featuring the banter between Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. In the video, Varun is tempting Shraddha by offering his leftover pizza but the actress rejects with a strict ‘NO’.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to release on January 24. The film marks Remo’s reunion with Varun and Shraddha after the 2015 success ABCD 2.

Meanwhile, during the shoot, Varun has managed to make a lasting impression on Remo as he says the actor has impressed him with his dance skills and fans have every reason to be excited about the film.

“The story of ‘Street Dancer’ is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha (Kapoor), and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer,” Remo claimed, speaking to IANS.

“Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level,” he added.

