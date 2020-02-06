Vicky Kaushal To Beef Up For Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal enthralled everyone with the trailer of Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship but that is no the only project the fans are excited about. The actor also has Aditya Dhar’s next film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. The grapevine has that Vicky will have to go through rigorous training for the same which includes learning Jujutsu to putting on few more inches. Below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

According to a report on Republic, Vicky will be learning mixed martial arts for the film which includes Israeli martial art Krag Maga and Japanese martial art, Jujutsu for the film that is to be helmed by Aditya Dhar.

The report also says that the actor will be beefing up for the film. It is being said that from 90-95 kgs, Vicky will gain weight and will weigh 110-115 Kgs for the film. Vicky will be getting into an extensive four-month prep schedule.

Talking about the film, it will be shot across the world in New Zealand, Namibia, Greenland and Tokyo. While there are no more details about the project out yet, it is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

For the unversed, Vicky and Aditya have already paired up for their last film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film was a massive hit and also gave the two their first National Award.

