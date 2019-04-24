Vicky Kaushal Or Kartik Aaryan – Here’s Whom Janhvi Kapoor Would Rather Kiss!

Janhvi Kapoor has appeared only in one Bollywood film so far i.e. Dhadak but she has already created a good fan following for herself. The elder daughter of Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor has an interesting lineup with films like Takht, Gunjan Saxena Biopic and Rooh Afza.

Recently Janhvi along with her sister Khushi Kapoor appeared at the inaugural episode of the Colors Infinity Show. In a special segment called ‘Say It or Strip It’, Janhvi was asked to select one actor between Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan whom she wants to kiss.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

While answering the question, Janhvi took the name of her upcoming film Takht’s co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky, ARE YOU LISTENING?

Takht is an upcoming period film which will be directed by Karan Johar. The multi-starrer film stars Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead. The film will go on floors in August or September and is slated for a 2020 release.

Earlier, Janhvi made an appearance at Anaita Adajania’s chat show and narrating an interesting incident with Pankaj Tripathi, she said that he probably thinks she is a creep.

Janhvi narrated an incident from a party where she heard Pankaj drawing similarities between acting and cooking mutton. She joined the conversation and expressed her views.

“Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream. Everyone likes you). Right after I said it, he gave me a look,” Janhvi said.

“He probably thinks I am a creep, but yes I feel he is a legendary actor and there is no one like Pankaj sir. I couldn’t hold back and immediately expressed my fondness for him,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!