Varun Dhawan Posts About Waiting For COVID-19 Vaccine, But Deletes It Later

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is eagerly waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine. To make his point, Varun posted a shirtless snapshot on Instagram.

In the picture, Varun lies by the poolside with his hair in the water. He borrowed a line from Sonu Nigam’s hit song “Ab mujhe raat din” for the caption.

“Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain,” Varun wrote.

However, Varun Dhawan deleted the post later.

Earlier Varun Dhawan penned a message for his father David Dhawan on his 65th birthday and thanked the filmmaker for teaching him to handle success and failure.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video. In the clip, the actor is seen going through a photo-album and talking about David.

In the video, Varun says: “My dad. Kabhi baap ka farz nahi nibhaya unhone. Cricket match haar ke aaya toh thappad nahi maara. Balki peeth thapthapa kar bole, ‘Haarega nahi toh seekhega kaise yaar?’ (He never fulfilled the duties of a father. When I would lose a cricket match, he never hit me. Instead, he gave me a pat on my back and said, ‘If you don’t lose, how will you learn?’).”

Varun is currently awaiting the release of “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan. “Coolie No 1” is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.

