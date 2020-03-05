Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s Bangkok Wedding CANCELLED Due To Coronavirus Scare, Ceremonies Move To Jodhpur?

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film didn’t perform well at the box office but did manage to win the hearts of audiences with the dance quotient. Lately, Varun’s wedding with a long-time girlfriend, Natasha Dalal is talk of the town.

Recently, there were rumours that Varun and Natasha have finalised Bangkok and will be exchanging their vows on this beautiful location but now with coronavirus scare, it seems like they’re changing the venue and getting married in India. Yes, you read it right.

A source close to Spotboye has revealed that the two lovebirds are now moving their ceremonies to Jodhpur. They don’t want to take any risk with their or friends’ and family’s health. Well, the spread of coronavirus is also increasing in India and 30 cases have been reported till now. The government and residents of the country have been taking precautions and practicing strict hygiene.

Well, this isn’t the first time when a celebrity is getting married in Rajasthan. Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in 2018. Before that Ambani’s had their pre-wedding rituals in Udaipur where Beyonce performed and almost all the Bollywood celebrities from the fraternity were a part of it. We can’t wait for Varun & Natasha to say ‘I do’ in a picturesque wedding setting.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!