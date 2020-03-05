ThrowbackThursday: Preity Zinta Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Guess What Karan Johar Is Saying In This Photo, Can You?

#ThrowbackThursday: Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring a quirky Preity Zinta, very annoyed Karan Johar and a clueless Shah Rukh Khan.

Preity Zinta shared a photo on her social media accounts, and she captioned it as “Look what I found 😂 Can you guess what @karanjohar is saying to me & @iamsrk?” The said picture is from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

