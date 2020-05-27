Urvashi Rautela To Learn Acting Technicalities By Natalie Portman Through An Online Master Class

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been attending an online master class by Hollywood star Natalie Portman.

“This pandemic has taught me to explore more about myself and now I have been taking an online master class from Natalie Portman, she is an Oscar-winning actress and she was part of my favourite films ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Jackie’,” Urvashi Rautela told IANS.

“It’s a first time, first women in class. There is unlimited access. She will be giving all her experience, all her insights from her 25-year long career,” Urvashi added.

Urvashi Rautela, who has worked in films like “Great Grand Masti” and “Pagalpanti”, calls acting a joyful experience.

“Acting is a very joyful experience for me and I think she (Natalie) the best choice. It’s all about learning the technicality, she will be sharing all the direct approaches towards acting including how to build a character map, how to research for the character, how to work with the director, how to build the physicality and consciousness to each character,” Urvashi Rautela said.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is looking forward to the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform. The actress has assured her fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

“The experience of watching ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ on the digital platforms will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It’s exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It’s like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it,” Urvashi Rautela told IANS in one of her recent interviews.

