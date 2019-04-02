What could have been an innocent move has landed Boney Kapoor in the midst of a controversy?

A video doing the rounds featuring the filmmaker and starlet Urvashi Rautela posing for a photo op at the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay Gada has gone viral on social media, with netizens discussing how the filmmaker has touched the actress “inappropriately”.

The video features Boney and Urvashi standing beside each other, sharing a laugh and chatting. As they exit, Boney is seen patting the “Grand Masti” actress on her derriere.

The video spread like wildfire on social media, causing a section of social media users to point out that, “this is what casual sexual assault looks like”.

One social media user labeled the video “disgusting”, while another wrote: “If it had been any other common man, she would have slapped him by now, but clearly not the same reaction towards such a grand producer.”

The speculation led to Urvashi finally reacting to the video.

Sharing a snapshot of a ‘news’ article which talked about Boney’s “inappropriate” touch in the video, she wrote on Twitter: “Presumably one of India’s ‘supreme’ newspaper and this is ‘news’? Please don’t talk about girl power or women’s liberation when you don’t know how to respect/honour girls.”

I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir.

He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don’t even think twice before pic.twitter.com/VIzuCeeObV — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

She also defended Boney’s action by calling him a “true gentleman”.

putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect @BoneyKapoor sir & stand by him and his dignity. #Nototrolls https://t.co/g3zL45dXml — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

“I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when I saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected sir. It makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don’t even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation,” Urvashi tweeted on Tuesday, urging everyone to “stop trolling”.

“I honestly respect sir and stand by him and his dignity,” she added.

